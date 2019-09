Tell us: Have you filed a claim for losses in the 2017 Sonoma County wildfires?

2017 Sonoma County wildfire victims: Have you filed a claim for your losses including homes, businesses and wrongful death) in the PG&E bankruptcy case?

Staff Writer Julie Johnson would like to hear from wildfire victims about their understanding of PG&E’s bankruptcy and what it means for them.

Send an email no later than 3 p.m. Friday to julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com with your full name and a contact phone number.