SRJC police arrest Petaluma man suspected of grabbing student’s rear end

A Petaluma man suspected of grabbing a student’s buttock and bothering other female students at the Santa Rosa Junior College main campus was arrested Thursday, campus police said.

Santa Rosa Junior College District Police Department identified the man as Ernesto Angulo, 32. Officers received a report at 3:46 p.m. that Angulo was allegedly “aggressively” flirting with women in front of the Frank P. Doyle Library.

Campus police went to the area and found Angulo, who is not a student or employee of the college, sitting at a table outside the library.

A student told an officer Angulo had approached her and her friend, acted like he knew them, and allegedly asked for a hug. She told the officer she pulled away from Angulo when he began to put his arms around her, and she accused him of grabbing her buttock, police said.

Angulo on Friday remains in Sonoma County Jail, where he was booked Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery. His bail was set at $5,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.