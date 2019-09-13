N95 masks could make inhaling smoke pollution worse, not better, Bay Area officials say

Have a stash of N95 masks in your home leftover from the 2017 Sonoma County wildfires or last year's Camp fire? Turns out, they may not be the best choice for protection from wildfire smoke.

The masks, designed to protect the face from at least 95 percent of liquid and airborne particles, may not provide people with adequate protection from air pollution, SFGate recently reported.

Why? The masks, designed for workers’ safety, typically don’t fit the average person properly.

Workers must undergo an extensive fitting process to ensure the mask seals on their face. Otherwise airborne particles can enter the mask, defeating its entire purpose.

The potential risks of wearing the mask may be more detrimental than inhaling smoke for short periods of time, Francis Zamora, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, told SFGate.

"There's a checklist, and if you hit any of those conditions where a mask isn't recommended, you shouldn't wear it," Zamora said.

"For example, if you have facial hair, that's not going to work for you because the particulates the respirators are blocking are smaller than your facial hair. If there's a gap, those particulates are going to get through there," he said.

The masks are most harmful to people with lung and heart conditions, according to Emergency Management and Bay Area Health Officers. Because the masks are hot and stuffy, they can cause increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate and heat-related illness.

The best way to stay safe when there’s smoke pollution is to seal homes’ doors and windows, make sure A/C units and car vent systems recirculate air and use a non-ozone HEPA air purifier in the room where you spend most of your time.