Fire at Santa Rosa home causes $200,000 in damages

A fire in a northeast Santa Rosa home destroyed a garage, damaged nearby cars and displaced four residents Friday morning, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The department received multiple calls about a structure fire on Sundance Street about 7:30 a.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, they saw black smoke and a fire in the garage of the single-story home. The fire had spread to cars that were parked in the driveway, and was threatening a neighboring home.

Firefighters attacked the fire outside and searched the home for any residents. They later discovered that all the residents had exited the home after they awoke to the smell of smoke inside the building. Residents in the neighboring home were also evacuated for their safety, Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said. No one was injured in the fire.

After about 20 minutes, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and save the neighboring home. Heat from the fire caused some damage to the neighboring home and car, including blistering paint, Gloeckner said.

The garage was destroyed in the fire, but the fire did not spread to the interior of the home, Gloeckner said. He added, however, that the inside of the home sustained significant smoke damage. The fire caused about $200,000 in damages, according to the release.

Gloeckner said the home was uninhabitable after the fire, so the four residents will be staying with friends and family for an indeterminate period of time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the department said, but it appears to be unintentional.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.