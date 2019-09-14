Inmate escapes from state prison in Mendocino County

A state prison inmate escaped from the Chamberlain Creek Conservation Camp on Friday, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Personnel at the Chamberlain Creek Conservation Camp contacted the Sheriff’s Office at 1:40 p.m. Friday, informing the office that Jonathan Washington, 31, had escaped.

Washington, a black man with dreadlocks originally from the Solano County area, stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation orange clothing.

Chamberlain Creek Conservation Area is a remote camp in the Jackson State Forest. It’s north of Highway 20 and about 15 miles west of Highway 101 in Mendocino County.

The last time staff saw Washington was at 8:30 a.m. headcount Friday. Officials realized he was missing at the 12:30 p.m. headcount.

The Chamberlain Creek Conservation Area is one of 44 camps jointly operated by corrections staff and Cal Fire with the primary purpose of providing fire crews for fire suppression. About 100 inmates are housed at Chamberlain Creek, and each have “minimum custody” status, the lowest classification.

Lt. Andrew Porter said it is not known at this time how Washington escaped, and that it is unclear if someone helped him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.