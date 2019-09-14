Santa Rosa to repave key Fulton Road intersections

Crews will repave two Fulton Road intersections starting Monday evening and continuing until early October, Santa Rosa announced Friday afternoon.

The intersection of Fulton and Occidental roads will be repaved with asphalt, starting at night and going late into the morning, according to a city news release. The rate at which the new surface cools will determine when lanes re-open each day.

Crews will then proceed to repave the intersection of Fulton Road and West Third Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, particularly in the morning.

As was the case last week, Santa Rosa did not provide any information about its new construction schedule for the half-mile stretch of Fulton Road between the two intersections.

The city plans to spend $3.8 million to re-pave the road using roller-compacted concrete, a substance once better known for its use building dams and runways than city roads. A contractor has indicated that attempts to mix a batch strong enough for use on Fulton Road have been unsuccessful, with delays possibly extending into next year.

