Sebastopol police arrest man in connection with rape of elderly woman

A man suspected of raping a 75-year-old woman in Sebastopol was arrested Friday after police said he returned to the victim’s house with a condom.

On Sept. 5, a woman came to the Sebastopol Police Department with family members and reported she had been raped. The family members said the woman was legally incapable of giving consent and that she had trouble recalling the details of the incident.

Through an investigation, Sebastopol police determined that the woman had intercourse with an unknown person but had not given consent. Investigators also concluded she was incapable of legally giving consent.

Investigators were unable to identify a suspect, and would typically have to wait for a DNA analysis. But on Friday, officers were called to the woman’s residence because witnesses had observed a suspicious person loitering nearby. Bystanders convinced the man to remain in the area and called the police.

Investigators recognized the suspect as Tirso Guzmanvivar, 26. Officers recognized Guzmanvivar, who is homeless, from past interactions, as he is a convicted felon.

When investigators interviewed Guzmanvivar, he admitted to having sex with the victim, police said. He also said he returned to her residence to visit her again, and was in possession of a condom, police said.

Sebastopol police arrested Guzmanvivar on suspicion of rape and booked him into Sonoma County Jail, where he was in custody Friday. His bail was set at $450,000.