13-month-old baby dead in Santa Rosa home, man gravely injured

A 13-month-old boy was declared dead Saturday afternoon at a home in Santa Rosa and an unconscious 29-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Santa Rosa police said.

Officers found the man and baby lying next to one another on the floor of the back bedroom of the house on Darek Drive, a short street that runs south off of West Third Street west of Stony Point Road, Lt. Dan Marincik said.

Citing an investigation “still in the early stages,” the names of the two and their relationship are not being released, he said.

Police responded about 1 p.m. to a report from a woman who went to the home to check on some of the residents and found the man and child unresponsive, Marincik said.

The child was not breathing and medics began life-saving efforts that proved unsuccessful, he said.

The woman and the boy were related, he said.

Officers found “items consistent with narcotic use” inside the home, and Marincik declined to elaborate, noting that evidence was still being collected.

The man was being treated at the hospital for internal injuries, and there were “no obvious signs of violence,” he said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Investigation Team are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 707-543-3590.

