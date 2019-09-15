Rohnert Park man, 23, critically injured after car hit by suspected drunken driver

A 23-year-old Rohnert Park man was critically injured in a two-car collision early Saturday in Santa Rosa and the other driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Santa Rosa police said.

Police, firefighters and medics arriving at the crash on North Dutton Avenue near the westbound Highway 12 offramp about 2:45 a.m. found Jared Williams unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white private security vehicle, police said in a news release.

Firefighters extricated Williams from the car and he was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a silver Honda sedan, identified as Anthony Graves, 25, of Santa Rosa, remained at the scene and police noticed that he was “possibly impaired by alcohol,” police said. Graves suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses told police the Honda had been driven erratically, possibly going as fast as 80 mph while northbound on North Dutton Avenue. The Honda may have run a red light at the intersection with the highway offramp, colliding with the security vehicle as it was turning left to head south on Dutton Avenue, police said.

Investigators determined Graves was allegedly impaired by a combination of alcohol and drugs, police said.

Graves was booked at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury, felony DUI with a blood alcohol level over 0.08 % and felony driving under an alcohol/drug combination.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision may call Officer Jeff Adams at 707-543-3636.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.