Two arrested in Ukiah in suspected rape, kidnapping case

Two people were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after a routine traffic stop Saturday night in Ukiah led deputies to discover a suspected rape victim in the back seat, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thao Vang, 33, of Sacramento, was pulled over for traffic violations about 11:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies then found in the back seat a 34-year-old Sacramento woman, who was visibly bruised and shaking and crying. She told deputies that Vang kidnapped her four days earlier and raped and physically abused her numerous times, and she feared for her life while being forced to travel to Ukiah, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Vang was arrested on multiple felony charges, including suspicion of rape and kidnapping, and was booked into jail on $175,000 bail.

Christine Maxwell of Maysville, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and conspiracy. She was held in jail on $100,000 bail.

