Police: Sexual assault reported in or near Howarth Park

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 15, 2019, 8:21PM

Santa Rosa police were looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting someone in or near Howarth Park Sunday night.

Police issued an alert around 7:15 p.m. Officers were combing through the park and surrounding neighborhoods in search of the suspect.

Police described him as a 5-foot-9 white man in his 30s with a thin build, dark medium-length hair and a missing front tooth. He was wearing dark clothing.

The assault comes more than two weeks after police arrested a Santa Rosa man suspected of raping a 55‑year‑old woman in a bathroom at the popular park on the east end of town.

Rusiate Waqa, 23, remained in jail Sunday on suspicion of felony rape and kidnapping. Santa Rosa police said DNA evidence linked Waqa to the Aug. 16 attack.

No other details on the latest attack were available.

Check back for updates.

