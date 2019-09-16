SoFi Stadium: Naming rights sold for Los Angeles' new arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — SoFi Stadium is the name of the palatial new home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The growing personal finance company formally known as Social Finance has reached a 20-year agreement for the naming rights to the multibillion-dollar stadium complex in Inglewood, California, the teams announced Sunday.

SoFi Stadium is on schedule to open next summer in Hollywood Park ahead of the 2020 season for Los Angeles' two NFL teams. One season later, the stadium will host the Super Bowl.

SoFi was only founded in 2011, but the Bay Area-based online lending startup has grown rapidly into a prominent financial services business particularly successful among people refinancing student loan debt. Led by CEO Anthony Noto, a former NFL executive, and fresh off a $500 million round of equity financing led by Qatar's sovereign wealth fund in May, SoFi bought the naming rights to reap extraordinary exposure from the world's most prominent new stadium.

"It was something that really took a while for us to convince them that we were the right partner, and really gain the confidence that we could make that long-term commitment," Noto told The Associated Press. "We're super excited to have got to this point. They're building something that's unprecedented, and I think the impact it could have (on SoFi) will be equally unprecedented."

The 70,000-seat stadium is the centerpiece of a 298-acre complex developed by Rams owner Stan Kroenke and shared by owner Dean Spanos' Chargers. Along with the 2022 Super Bowl, the arena also will host the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game, an annual college football bowl game, and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.

With SoFi's name out front, the entire complex will have a prominent role in the future of the NFL and the Los Angeles metroplex.

"It's one of these forward-thinking companies," Spanos told the AP. "It's in the forefront of innovation in their industry. That's something and somebody we want to be associated with as our stadium takes on that same sort of energy, because it's something that nobody has ever done before. I think what Stan has built here and done here, in his creativity with this whole development, this probably is going to redefine this area of Los Angeles for the next century. It's going to be something that LA is going to be very proud to have."

Spanos and Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff are both pleased by the addition of a young, technologically savvy partner with the naming rights deal.

"When Stan started to imagine what sports and entertainment district at Hollywood Park to be, he wanted to find not only world-class partners, but innovative partners," Demoff told the AP. "He wanted to bring someone unique to the table that hadn't been there before, and I think SoFi is a terrific partner because under Anthony's leadership, you can see their vision for financial technology, for changing banking and loans, and really that process of putting the customer first is very similar to what we want to do at the stadium. I think it's a unique fit for what we believe will be the greatest stadium in the world."

Kroenke and Demoff also were pleased by the compact, alliterative name for such an expansive project, Demoff said.

"SoFi Stadium — I'm a fan of alliteration, so I love it," Demoff said. "That may be very 10th-grade English of me, but I think it's a very natural-sounding name."