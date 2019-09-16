Woman thrown from SUV, dies in Sonoma Valley crash

A woman riding in an SUV died when she was thrown from the vehicle early Monday as the driver lost control on the wet roadway and overturned, the CHP said.

The 25‑year‑old woman was one of five in the 2003 Chevrolet Suburban traveling over the Mayacamas Mountains toward Sonoma County.

The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown through a window that blew out as the SUV flipped about 6 a.m. near the top of the hill where Trinity Road becomes Wall Road and Dry Creek Road, just inside Napa County, the CHP said.

The impact killed the woman, a resident of Bullhead, Arizona. The Napa County Coroner’s Office was notifying her family.

The other four were belted. Three passengers — Aramiz Rojo, 46, Gernando Gonzalez, 45, and Ricardo Vargas Arieta, 29, all of Santa Rosa — had minor injuries and were taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa.

The driver was not hurt. Officers determined the driver, Lauro Felix‑Quintana, 40, of Windsor was going too fast for the wet conditions.

Sonoma Valley and Cal Fire firefighters responded along with the CHP.