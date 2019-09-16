Burglary suspect crashes after chase with Santa Rosa police

A Richmond man suspected of an East Bay burglary and driving a stolen vehicle was arrested in Santa Rosa early Sunday morning, after a high-speed pursuit ended with the suspect crashing his car and trying to flee.

After crashing down an embankment on Highway 12 above Bennett Valley Road, Elonzo Alexander Reed, 21, ran from officers, Santa Rosa police said. Officers caught Reed, who sustained a knee injury, arrested him and booked him into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of six felony crimes, including reckless driving and automobile theft. He remained in jail Monday on $30,000 bail.

The 3 a.m. chase started when an officer saw Reed driving recklessly near Dutton Avenue and West Third Street. When the officer tried to stop his car, he sped off and headed east on Highway 12, police said.

A second officer joined the pursuit at Farmers Lane and Highway 12 and then Reed began driving west on the highway in the eastbound lanes. As officers pursued him on the highway and parallel on Bennett Valley Road, Reed lost control of his car and drove over the embankment near the Waterfall Towers office building.

A search of his vehicle turned up items allegedly taken in an East Bay burglary, police said. The man initially gave a false name but city police officers determined he was Reed.

