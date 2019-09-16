Fire destroys Lower Lake home

Cal Fire is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Lower Lake home on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called about 7:45 p.m. to the Bell Avenue property, located in a residential neighborhood near Highways 53 and 29, said Capt. Bruce Lang, Cal Fire spokesman.

They found the home engulfed in flames and spreading into vegetation. The fire consumed the house and about a half-acre of vegetation before it was brought under control about an hour later.

One person staying at the home was injured and took themselves to a hospital.

Further details weren’t available Monday morning. Check back for updates.

