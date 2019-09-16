Fire destroys Lower Lake home

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 16, 2019, 9:53AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Cal Fire is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Lower Lake home on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called about 7:45 p.m. to the Bell Avenue property, located in a residential neighborhood near Highways 53 and 29, said Capt. Bruce Lang, Cal Fire spokesman.

They found the home engulfed in flames and spreading into vegetation. The fire consumed the house and about a half-acre of vegetation before it was brought under control about an hour later.

One person staying at the home was injured and took themselves to a hospital.

Further details weren’t available Monday morning. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine