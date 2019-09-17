2 drivers in critical condition after suspected Napa County DUI collision

Two drivers were critically injured in a two-car collision early Sunday morning, and one of them was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, said Napa CHP Officer Marc Renspurger in an email.

The collision occurred at 2:08 a.m. Sunday on Highway 29 at Tower Road, in an unincorporated part of Napa County. Kayla Nicole Kim Clark, 36, of Vallejo, was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu south in the northbound lane of the highway and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, the CHP said.

The driver of that vehicle, a 2019 Kia Forte, was identified as 48-year-old Murat Baspehlivan, of Napa. Both Clark and Baspehlivan were transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and were in critical condition Monday. Baspehlivan’s injuries were life-threatening, Renspurger said.

Napa CHP said in a news release that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, and Renspurger confirmed that Clark was arrested on suspicion of a felony DUI.

