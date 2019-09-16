Protests planned throughout Bay Area during Global Climate Strike Week

In honor of Global Climate Strike Week, the Sonoma County Sunrise Hub has organized a climate strike in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa Friday, Sept. 20, from noon to 2 p.m.

Music, poster-making and a march down Mendocino Avenue begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Santa Rosa Junior College quad.

More than 3,500 events are planned worldwide for Global Climate Strike Week in an attempt to influence governments to take action against climate change and end the use of fossil fuels.

See below for all the Global Climate Strikes happening in the North Bay and the Bay Area, their locations and their start times.

Friday, Sept. 20

SONOMA COUNTY

Petaluma, City Hall (100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma): 11 a.m.

Santa Rosa, Old Courthouse Square: 12:00 p.m.

Sonoma, Downtown Plaza (453 1st St. E, Sonoma): 11 a.m.

NAPA COUNTY

Calistoga, Library (1108 Myrtle St., Calistoga): 12 p.m.

Napa, Veterans Park (800 Main St., Napa): 2 p.m.

MARIN COUNTY

Novato, City Hall (901 Sherman Ave.): 10 a.m.

Mill Valley, Depot Valley (87 Throckmorton Ave.): 11 a.m.

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY

San Francisco, Federal Building (90 7th St., San Francisco): 10 a.m.

ALAMEDA COUNTY

Berkeley, Pedestrian Bridge (598 University Ave., Berkeley): 7 a.m.

Fremont, Thornton Field (4375 Blue Ridge St.): 3:30 p.m.

Oakland, Laney College Main Quad (900 Fallon St., Oakland): 10 a.m.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

Richmond, Civic Center Plaza (450 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond): 11 a.m.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Palo Alto, City Hall (250 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto): 6 p.m.

San Jose, Diridon Station (65 Cahill St., San Jose): 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

Walnut Creek, Civic Park (1375 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek): 1 p.m.

SAN MATEO COUNTY

San Mateo, Corner of Third Ave./El Camino Real (300 So. El Camino Real, San Mateo): 3 p.m.