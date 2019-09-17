Firefighters knock down small wildfire in Tubbs fire zone

Cal Fire knocked down a small wildfire that ignited Monday evening northeast of Santa Rosa off Mark West Springs Road, in the 2017 Tubbs fire burn zone.

Authorities received reports of a fire at 2050 Redwood Hill Rd at 6:15 p.m., Cal Fire spokesman Bruce Lang said. The fire grew to about 3 acres by 6:54 p.m., according to a Sonoma County Fire District alert. Firefighters stopped its progress by 7:16 p.m. There were no evacuation orders, according to the alert.

Firefighters will remain on the scene for a couple of hours for cleanup, Lang said.

Video from the scene showed Cal Fire tankers making retardant drops on the fire.

