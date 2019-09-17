Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession in Marin County

A Santa Rosa man was arrested in Marin County early Sunday morning after being found unresponsive in a car with a gun and what officers suspect were drugs.

A Marin County Sheriff’s deputy found an unresponsive man sitting in the driver’s seat of a Mercedes Benz at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road in Mill Valley about 6 a.m. Sunday, Mill Valley police said. The car had collided with a parked vehicle. The deputy saw a handgun that was partially exposed on the passenger seat, within reach of the unresponsive driver.

Authorities tried to talk with the driver, identified by police as 35-year-old Garrett McGriff, over the course of three hours. McGriff would wake and move in the vehicle, but would not respond to officers’ commands. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to see inside the car and monitor the suspect’s movements.

McGriff began to follow officers’ commands about 9 a.m. He was taken into custody, and officials said they recovered a loaded handgun inside the vehicle. He was arrested on charges of being a felon allegedly in possession of a gun, ammunition, heroin and ecstasy.

