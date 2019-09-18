Sonoma County supervisors declare climate emergency, pledge to make climate change priority

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to terms with a construction manager for the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport Terminal redevelopment. The company Q & D Construction was awarded the contract, a move that was applauded by supervisors and labor leaders alike. Sheet metal, electrical and plumbing union representatives praised the construction firm, saying it was committed to paying a prevailing wage and had agreed to work with existing apprenticeship programs. The expansion is expected to cost $25 million total, and construction is expected to take 2.5 years after starting in 2020.

Geoffery Ross, who was hired in early 2018 as assistant executive director for the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, was promoted Tuesday to lead that agency in the wake of former Executive Director Margaret Van Vliet’s resignation earlier this month. The commission, among other things, deals with housing vouchers for low income residents. Ross will earn $175,130, along with benefits. Ross, a Marine Corps veteran, thanked supervisors for the opportunity, and said housing can play a pivotal role in the climate crisis, mental health, homelessness and traffic issues.

Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday declared a climate emergency, but for many activists and even a majority of the supervisors, that formal measure doesn’t go far enough, with no specific call for action that would show regard for the climate crisis as a true emergency, critics said.

The three-page declaration designates the county’s response to climate change a top board priority, and directs county staff to reevaluate existing policies “through the lens of the climate emergency,” which it says threatens humanity and the natural and built environments.

“We have to stop acting like business as usual is cutting it, because it’s not; we need a transformation,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district covers the Sonoma Coast. “It’s critical we pass a resolution and follow that up with meaningful change. We need to act like our planet is on fire because it is.”

The board’s action comes ahead of a planned weeklong climate strike, in which youth of the world are expected to demand action on climate change starting Friday.

It also comes the day before President Donald Trump was expected to announce during a fundraising stop in California that he will end a 1970s-era rule that has allowed California to set vehicle emissions standards more stringent than those of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Although Hopkins said she was thrilled to take action on the climate resolution, she agreed with some activists who said during public comment Tuesday that the statement didn’t go far enough to require action or earmark funding.

Christine Byrne, a high school science teacher who moved to Sonoma County shortly before the deadly October 2017 wildfires, saw her school — Roseland Collegiate Prep — burn in the disaster. She said she still has students living in shared spaces. Everyone needs to recognize the immediacy of changes being wrought on our climate, she said.

“We are all climate survivors,” said Byrne, who recently stepped away from the classroom to work with young people as a coordinator for the Sonoma County chapter of the Sunrise Movement, formed by young people to tackle the climate crisis. “This is a trauma I never want to experience again. I strongly urge you to pass a robust climate emergency resolution, and beyond that, support a Green New Deal.”

The resolution was developed by the county’s Regional Climate Protection Authority, formed in 2009 to represent local governments and coordinate climate advocacy, project management, planning, grant administration and research.

Aleka Seville is the authority’s director of climate programs, and on Tuesday she applauded supervisors for taking up the resolution as written, saying the real work involves implementing strategies.

The resolution places the blame for climate change on humankind, makes reference to tipping points and declares the need to reverse damage to the atmosphere. It also blamed climate change for environmental disasters visited upon Sonoma County in the past several years, including the deadly October 2017 wildfires.

“Restoring a safe and stable climate requires an emergency mobilization to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors, to rapidly and safely draw down or remove all the excess carbon from the atmosphere, and to implement measures to protect all people and species,” the resolution read, in part.