Santa Rosa woman dies in Napa County crash

A woman killed in a Monday morning rollover crash in Napa County was identified as a Santa Rosa resident, the Napa County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Edelmira Ruiz-Lopez, 25, a passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was declared dead at the scene of the solo car crash on Dry Creek Road reported to the Napa County CHP at 6:02 a.m. Monday. Investigators suspect the driver, Windsor resident Lauro Felix-Quintana, 40, was driving too fast on the rain-slicked road.

Felix-Quintana lost control of the Suburban and went off the road, down a hillside and overturned, the CHP said.

Ruiz-Lopez, one of four passengers, was not wearing a seatbelt. She was ejected through a car window, which blew out during the crash. Felix-Quintana was not injured. Three male passengers, all from Santa Rosa, were taken to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for minor injuries.

Ruiz-Lopez previously lived in Arizona, though her most recent address was in Santa Rosa, according to the coroner’s office.

