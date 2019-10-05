New settlers scoop up lots, new homes in Sonoma County’s burn zones

In Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood, Bill Wallace walks a vacant lot bordered by blackened oak trees and describes his plans to build the home of his dreams.

Sporting a black t-shirt emblazoned with the name of his family’s company — West Coast Diesels of Santa Rosa — Wallace, 32, highlights some of the home’s planned features, including an entryway leading to an open living space and a second-floor master bedroom suite. He’s also installing a water filtration system to guard against toxic benzene, another of the lingering concerns, along with dead trees, of the monster fire that two years roared through Fountaingrove, leveling the house that formerly stood on Wallace’s lot, most of the neighborhood around it and more than 3,000 homes in the city.

A Windsor native, Wallace never imagined being able to afford living in the hillside enclave of Fountaingrove, where many homes have sweeping views of Santa Rosa and price tags to match. But the Tubbs fire, which destroyed more than 1,500 homes in the Fountaingrove area — and more than 5,300 across Sonoma County — upended the region’s long-term housing market.

In doing so, it opened up real estate options for people like Wallace and others, settlers who didn’t previously live in the burn zones but who are now plotting their futures there — in Fountaingrove, Coffey Park, Larkfield and Sonoma Valley — where property has become available after the disaster, often at a relative bargain.

The deal comes with obvious tradeoffs. The new buyers are moving in knowing that fire even now remains a threat. In Wallace’s case, the Tubbs fire was the second large inferno to roll through Fountaingrove in a half century, though in the previous case few homes existed in the area.

The cacophony of construction and the visual reminders of the devastation wrought by the 2017 fires are everywhere in the county’s burn zones.

But there are pluses, too, including in Santa Rosa, special zoning measures that allow for permitting and building on accelerated timelines. Also, for many newcomers, there is an understanding that they will play a significant role in reshaping devastated communities seeking new life after a historic disaster.

For Wallace, a licensed general contractor and diesel mechanic, building a house in Fountaingrove fulfills a quintessential tenet of the American Dream — home ownership.

“It’s my first home, so it’s special to me for that reason,” he said.

Prior to the Tubbs fire, houses on the Cannes Place cul-de-sac where Wallace is building his home were selling for $700,000 and above. Wallace estimates his total cost for the lot and construction will come out to around $550,000.

Wallace said he scoured Sonoma County prior to the fires searching in vain for a place to build his home. He found the lot in Fountaingrove on the recommendation of a friend.

On this afternoon, construction crews hammered away on houses for as far as the eye could see. Work trucks filled the winding streets and a food truck drove by sounding its horn to attract lunchtime business.

The noise and traffic will be features of the neighborhood for years to come. As the second anniversary of the firestorm approaches, 147 Fountaingrove homes have been rebuilt, representing about 10 percent of the Tubbs fire’s toll for the area. The owners of more than 600 homes in the area have yet to enter the rebuild process, according to a Press Democrat analysis of city data.