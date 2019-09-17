Cougar goes inside Tuolumne County house, lies down in bathroom

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 17, 2019, 12:33PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SONORA — Officials say a mountain lion wandered inside a California house and was captured in a photo lying on a bathroom floor.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that family members and the mountain lion ran away from each other Sunday after the cougar entered the home when the door was opened to let in cool air.

The big cat dashed to the second-story bathroom of the home in the Sierra Nevada foothill town of Sonora and the family ran away from it.

The mountain lion was coaxed out of the bathroom window by sheriff's deputies and state wildlife officers. Then it jumped to the ground.

Authorities said the mountain lion didn't threaten anybody.

They released a photo of the cougar resting on the bathroom's tile floor.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine