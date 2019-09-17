Navy SEAL acquitted of murder sues his former lawyers

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 17, 2019, 2:17PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN DIEGO — A Navy SEAL who was acquitted of murder by a military jury in July has filed a lawsuit against two defense lawyers and a nonprofit legal defense group — all of whom had parted ways before the trial.

Edward Gallagher says in a complaint filed in federal court in Texas on Friday that Colby Vokey and Phillip Stackhouse ran up legal bills while not doing their jobs.

He says the United American Patriots group also took advantage of him. Neither Vokey nor the group responded to phone calls and emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Stackhouse said he trusts the court to sort it out.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported the lawsuit Monday.

Gallagher was acquitted of murder in the death of an Islamic State militant.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine