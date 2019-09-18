Santa Rosa man runs from deputy after providing bogus name, officials say

A Santa Rosa man ran from a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy Monday night after giving him a fake name, launching a fruitless search through a Larkfield neighborhood, sheriff’s officials said.

The man, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as William Wasecko, 26, was still being sought on Tuesday, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said. He had three misdemeanor warrants in his name, all from the Santa Rosa Police Department, Valencia added.

Wasecko’s getaway happened at about 10:10 p.m., when the deputy approached Wasecko while responding to a call about a suspicious car parked at the Larkfield Car Wash on Old Redwood Highway, authorities said.

Wasecko was standing outside a vehicle with Hannah Ercolini, 23, of Santa Rosa, who was wanted in connection with a felony robbery case out of Rohnert Park when the deputy arrived.

Ercolini gave the deputy her name, which matched her driver’s license and a felony warrant for the Rohnert Park case, Valencia said.

Wasecko gave the deputy a fake name, though the deputy remembered Wasecko from an arrest in Windsor three months before and knew Wasecko was lying to him, Valencia said.

“The deputy recognized the suspect and knew that wasn’t his name based on previous interactions that they’d had,” Valencia said.

The deputy, who was alone, called for backup and went to handcuff Ercolini, the Sheriff’s Office said. Wasecko then took off running, jumping over fences into the nearby area.

A Santa Rosa Police K-9, the Sheriff’s Office helicopter and several deputies were dispatched to help look for Wasecko, who was later identified as the suspect, but the search was unsuccessful.

Anyone who sees Wasecko is asked to not approach him and instead call sheriff’s dispatchers at 707-565-2121.

