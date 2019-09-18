Cal Fire investigating cause of small wildfire in Tubbs fire zone

The cause of the small wildfire that ignited Monday evening in the 2017 Tubbs fire burn zone northeast of Santa Rosa remains under investigation, Cal Fire said.

Crew members of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Henry-1, spotted smoke in the hills as they were landing about 6 p.m. Monday. The crew flew toward the smoke to investigate, and discovered a brush fire at the top of Redwood Hill Drive, off Mark West Springs Road.

Firefighters from Cal Fire, the Sonoma County Fire District and Santa Rosa Fire Department responded. The fire grew to about 3 acres before firefighters stopped its progress by 7:16 p.m. Video footage showed planes making retardant drops on the fire.

There were no evacuation orders or reported injuries, Cal Fire spokesman Bruce Lang said. No structures were destroyed or damaged in the fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.