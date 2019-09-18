Power restored for most residents in northwest Santa Rosa

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 17, 2019, 8:03PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Thousands of homes and businesses in northwest Santa Rosa lost power for about two hours Tuesday night.

The power failed about 6:56 p.m., affecting about 5,563 customers west of Highway 101 and north of Guerneville Road, according to PG&E’s website. Marie Piazza, a Santa Rosa resident affected by the outage, said the power flickered on and off in her home about six times in the span of three minutes before shutting off completely.

Most residents regained power by 9:10 p.m., according to PG&E’s website. PG&E is still investigating the cause of the outage.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

