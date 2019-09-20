Sonoma County students skip school to join global climate strike, rallies

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 20, 2019, 10:02AM
Updated 1 minute ago

About 2,000 people — including local students skipping class — turned out Friday at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa as part of an international day of youth-led environmental strikes to combat climate change.

They were joined in other rallies that took place in Sebastopol, Sonoma and Petaluma.

The main local march and rally started at 9:30 a.m. at the quad of Santa Rosa Junior College.

The students and others marched down Mendocino Avenue to the square for a one-hour rally that began at noon. The event also featured tables for those interested in opportunities to get involved for environmental action, from the Peace and Justice Center to the North Bay Organizing Project.

“I feel very passionately about this considering I feel like this is being ignored by a lot of the older generation,” said Joy Ayodele, a first-year student at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Similar rallies took place in Sebastopol, Sonoma and Petaluma and throughout the Bay Area.

The efforts are done prior to the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations on Monday, where countries to curb greenhouse gases under the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Check back later for more details.

