Santa Rosa man who fled authorities arrested on suspected robbery, drug possession charges

A man who fled Monday after a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy approached his car was arrested Tuesday, because a citizen recognized his photo that authorities circulated in a public alert.

William Wasecko, 26, of Santa Rosa, was taken into custody at 2:45 p.m. near Lavell Road and Mark West Springs Road, less than a mile from where he ran from the deputy the night before, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy approached him and a woman after the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious car parked at the Larkfield Car Wash on Old Redwood Highway, authorities said. The woman, who had a felony warrant in connection to a Rohnert Park robbery, provided her name and driver’s license. The deputy, who recognized Wasecko from an arrest in Windsor three months before, also asked Wasecko for his information and authorities said he provided a false name.

Wasecko then ran from the deputy, who was alone and waiting for backup, while he arrested the woman.

Authorities shared Wasecko’s photograph and information about his getaway in a public alert sent by the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon, leading to the citizen’s call to dispatchers.

Wasecko remained at the Sonoma County Jail Wednesday, held on suspicion of multiple crimes including failure to appear in court, drug possession, felony robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

