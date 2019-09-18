Celebration of the life of civil rights pioneer Willie Garrett set for Sunday in Santa Rosa

Relatives, friends and admirers of Willie Garrett will meet Sunday in Santa Rosa to celebrate the life of the educator and civil rights pioneer.

Garrett died Aug. 28 at the age of 90.

The memorial gathering will start at 11:30 a.m. at downtown Santa Rosa’s Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country.

The hotel is just blocks from the location of the former Silver Dollar Saloon, site of a 1962 sit-in by Garrett and several other African American men. They staged their peaceful protest and refused to leave because the establishment’s owner had denied service to black people.

A subsequent lawsuit by Garrett and the others forced the Silver Dollar Saloon to cease its segregationist practices, and prompted efforts to enforce equal access and opportunity.

Garrett was a pillar of Community Baptist Church and the local chapter of the NAACP.

He worked for decades as a teacher and administrator of schools operated by the state Youth Authority.

Daughter Alicia Dasso said Sunday’s celebration of life will feature a military honor guard, music, videos and stories.

“He loved to laugh,” Dasso said of her father, “so we want to continue that tradition.”