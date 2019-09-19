Four women suspected in theft of $30,000 worth of clothes from Santa Rosa Lululemon store

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 18, 2019, 5:55PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Four women stole about $30,000 worth of clothing from the Lululemon store in Montgomery Village on Tuesday, then sped away, eluding authorities nearly a year after a similar incident at the same store.

Witnesses reported that four women in their early to mid-20s entered the store with bags and stole large amounts of workout clothing Tuesday afternoon, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Dave Marconi said in an email Wednesday. Lululemon employees told police that the loot the women took was worth about $30,000.

When officers responded at 2:38 p.m, they spotted the suspect vehicle described by witnesses leaving the area, driving recklessly. The suspects passed other vehicles on road shoulders and drove faster than 100 mph. Officials heard unconfirmed reports the suspects had struck another vehicle on Highway 12. Out of concern for public safety, city police officers did not pursue the vehicle at a high speed.

Later, the suspect vehicle was spotted on Highway 101 south of Santa Rosa by the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers pursued the vehicle, then stopped out of concern for the safety of citizens in the area. Santa Rosa police didn’t provide a description of the suspect vehicle on Wednesday evening.

This theft comes nearly a year to the day after four women stole as much as $19,000 in workout clothing from the same Lululemon store Sept. 19, 2018. Those suspects also were described to be in their early 20s. Witnesses then saw the suspects drive off in an older model black Mercedes with no front license plate.

Marconi said in his email that it isn’t known at this time if the two crimes are connected. He said that two suspects were arrested in connection with the 2018 robbery, but didn’t provide further details.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine