Before Anne Frank, there was Renia Spiegel: The ominous message of a forgotten World War II diary

BERLIN - As the Nazis strengthened their grip on Europe in 1939, Renia Spiegel, a 14-year-old Jewish girl in Poland, turned to a new companion. "Today, my dear Diary, is the beginning of our deep friendship," she wrote on Jan. 31 that year. For more than three years, Renia documented her life in more than 650 handwritten and densely filled pages.

"You won't betray me," she wrote.

But someone else did.

On July 30, 1942, Renia, then 18, was summarily executed by the Nazis after they discovered her hideout in the city of Przemyśl in southeastern Poland.

More than half a century later, her translated diary - strikingly similar in some ways to that of Anne Frank but long kept locked in a vault - is finally set to be published in the United States. The scheduled release Tuesday comes at a critical time, as nationalism and right-wing populism have drawn comparisons with the 1930s - including in the United States, where Renia's sister Elizabeth Bellak fled with her mother after World War II.

"I'm worried again," said Bellak, 88, speaking from a hotel in Warsaw this week, where she was due to attend the screening of an accompanying video documentary by Polish American filmmaker Tomasz Magierski. She expressed hope that her sister's story would help "remind young and old" of the horrors of that time.

Bellak still has not found the strength to read the full diary her sister wrote up to her final days.

"It's too emotional, too painful for me," she said. Renia, as the older sister, "was like a surrogate mother to me" and a "wonderful, wonderful person."

"Whenever her heart was broken, she wrote a poem," Bellak said.

Renia's diary indicates how much she cared for her sister, a child movie star in the late 1930s Poland, despite occasional discontent over what she saw as her younger sibling's ability "to steal the show."

The diary traces Renia's path from a teenager worried about the looming threat of Nazism to a victim of the Nazis' occupation of Poland and their declared mission to exterminate the Jewish people.

Weeks before the invasion of Poland, Renia already appeared to sense growing danger. "Mama's very worried about me. Oh! I'm so unhappy," she wrote in March 1939. Her mother spent long stretches in the capital, Warsaw, in 1939 and following years, hoping to promote her younger daughter as a movie actress.

Renia and her sister stayed behind in southeastern Poland, where Renia continued to document her growing anxiety. But she also wrote about falling in love and trying to go about normal life. Later that year - still separated from her mother - Renia wrote of an intensified sense of urgency: "Przemysl was attacked. We had to flee. The three of us escaped: me, [Elizabeth] and Grandpa. . . . Granny stayed behind."

Weeks later: "Holy God, please give me an easy death." Within the subsequent three years, in hundreds of detailed entries, Renia documented their family's transfer into a ghetto, along with thousands of other Jews who were given only 24 hours to move. The Nazis were readying themselves for the later stages of the Holocaust, and their grip on the country was intensifying.

As the Nazis were preparing to transfer thousands of Jews to a death camp, Renia's boyfriend, Zygmunt Schwarzer, arranged a desperate attempt to rescue the sisters - the two were separated from one another, and from their grandparents.