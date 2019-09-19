Video of young boy shielding teen climate activist Greta Thunberg from Capitol Hill photographers goes viral

September 19, 2019, 12:49PM
A young boy caught on video shielding teen Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg from Capitol Hill photographers before her testimony in front of Congress on Wednesday is getting lots of praise on social media.

The video, taken by The Guardian, shows Thunberg speaking with a a group of teens during a press conference ahead of her talk. As photographers moved in, a little boy jumps in to block them from getting a good shot of the teen.

The video has been viewed more than 112,000 times and elicited 400 comments.

Later, Thunberg spoke in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee urging lawmakers to "listen to the scientists" who warn about the threat of global warming.

The boy's actions were praised by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who said the generous move was "a great example for the world."

Country star Jason Isbell commented, "nice work young man" upon seeing the video.

It was yet another lighthearted moment on Thunberg’s tour through the U.S., a tour in which she’s visited everyone from “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah to former President Barack Obama.

She's next set to attend and speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23.

