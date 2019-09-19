Government transfers land for more border wall

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 19, 2019, 7:41AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PHOENIX — The Department of Interior says it is transferring 560 acres (226 hectares) of federal land to the U.S. Army to speed up construction on 70 miles (113 kilometers) of border wall in West Texas, California and Arizona.

This marks the first time the government has transferred land on an emergency basis to build border barriers.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Casey Hammond said Wednesday that "extraordinary measures must be taken to preserve values that would otherwise be lost" at the southern border.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump visited a newly completed section of the border wall in California. Trump's signature campaign promise was to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S.

He promised Mexico would pay for it, but he is instead using billions in Defense Department money.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine