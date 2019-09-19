Patrol car slams into pedestrian in Redwood City

September 19, 2019, 7:51AM

REDWOOD CITY — A police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area responding to a possible home invasion lost control of his vehicle and struck a pedestrian, leaving him with what are thought to be critical injuries.

Redwood City Police said a K-9 patrol officer was driving on a slick roadway Wednesday morning and crossed the center median, hitting a pedestrian standing there. The police car then collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposition direction.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital. Police said his injuries are believed to be serious, though his status is unknown.

The officer, a 12-year department veteran, was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The drivers of the other vehicles were assessed and released at the scene.

A police dog did not appear injured but will be examined.

