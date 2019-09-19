Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Berryessa

A motorcyclist riding along the northwest shore of Lake Berryessa was killed Wednesday evening after he collided with a car.

The rider, 39-year-old Napa resident Eric Jensen, was going north on Berryessa Knoxville Road “at a high rate of speed,” according to California Highway Patrol, when a Chevrolet pulled out in front of him.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Justin Novack of Stevinson, was turning onto the road off of Berryessa Drive shortly after 6 p.m. After coming to a complete stop, he “observed it was clear to enter” Berryessa Knoxville Road, according to the CHP.

Due to Jensen’s high speed, he collided with the left side of the Chevrolet and was thrown off his bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

While Novack complained of pain, neither he nor his passenger were transported to the hospital.

No arrests were made, and neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation, CHP Officer Vince Pompliano said.

