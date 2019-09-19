Woman hit by truck in Sebastopol crosswalk suffers head injury

A 66-year-old woman suffered a serious head injury Wednesday when she was hit by a truck while crossing Main Street in Sebastopol, authorities said.

The unidentified woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck by a small box truck turning left off Bodega Avenue, Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga said.

The woman was conscious and talking to paramedics when they arrived, he said. She was transported by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.