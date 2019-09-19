Woman hit by truck in Sebastopol crosswalk suffers head injury

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 19, 2019, 3:49PM
Updated 12 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A 66-year-old woman suffered a serious head injury Wednesday when she was hit by a truck while crossing Main Street in Sebastopol, authorities said.

The unidentified woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck by a small box truck turning left off Bodega Avenue, Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga said.

The woman was conscious and talking to paramedics when they arrived, he said. She was transported by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine