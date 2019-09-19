Man charged in kidnapping of Bay Area Lyft driver

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 19, 2019, 10:45AM
Updated 18 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

RICHMOND — Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area have charged a man in connection with the alleged kidnapping and attempted murder of a Lyft driver last week.

The Richmond Police Department said Wednesday prosecutors charged Marcus Dean with kidnapping and attempted murder after he allegedly held a gun to the back of the driver's head and told him to follow his instructions.

Police say Dean then directed the Lyft driver to stop at a gas station so he could get some snacks.

They say that while Dean was in the store, the Lyft driver began to drive away and Dean came running out of the store firing his weapon, striking the Lyft driver's car multiple times. The driver was not injured.

Police say surveillance video from the gas station captured the Sept. 12 shooting, which led to Dean's arrest.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine