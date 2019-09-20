Healdsburg woman arrested on suspicion of DUI, leading to 2-car collision

A Healdsburg woman who drove over a cliff after hitting another vehicle Sunday night was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said.

Witnesses said a woman, who authorities identified as 54-year-old Monica Plum, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro east in the westbound lane along Highway 175 around a sharp curve just before 9 p.m. The driver of the oncoming vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, attempted to avoid hitting the Camaro by steering toward the northern shoulder, said CHP Officer Olegario Marin, who is based in Ukiah. But the front left of the Tacoma collided with the front right of the Camaro, causing some minor front end damage to the truck.

Plum continued northeast before driving off the edge of the cliff and down about 200 feet, Marin said in his email.

When CHP officers arrived, they temporarily shut Highway 175 in both directions so they could rappel down to the Camaro, Marin said. Officers located Plum and brought her back up to the roadway, at which point medical personnel deemed she was uninjured.

Plum was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, booked into Mendocino County Jail and later released.

