Who are the Sacklers, the family behind the maker of OxyContin?

For a family with its name on a wing of one of the world's most famous museums and a school at a prestigious university, members of the Sackler clan have done a remarkable job of vanishing from public life.

The family owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, which filed for bankruptcy this week as part of an effort to settle some 2,600 lawsuits accusing it of helping spark the national opioid crisis that has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S. in the last two decades.

Any settlement deal is likely to take a cut of their future income, and some states have sought to go after the Sacklers' wealth, much of which has moved through a complex chain of companies and trusts in offshore tax havens. In a filing Wednesday, Purdue asked a bankruptcy court to halt all litigation against family members as well as the company.

The relatives have rarely spoken publicly in recent years and did not show up to the first bankruptcy hearing this week, in White Plains, New York. Here are some basic facts about the family:

THE COMPANY OWNERSHIP

Brothers Mortimer, Raymond and Arthur Sackler — all physicians — bought the drug company known as Purdue Frederick in 1952. They are all dead, but their widows, children and grandchildren now own the company, along with an international drug company, Mundipharma.

Purdue is privately held, and its board has been mainly controlled by Sackler heirs over the years, until legal issues began piling up in the last year. No family members are currently on the board.

In court filings, lawyers for family members have argued that their clients, serving as company directors, were not heavily involved in day-to-day decisions at the company.

___

THE FAMILY BRANCHES: ARTHUR SACKLER

Arthur Sackler became a force in the drug industry separate from Purdue. In addition to his medical background, he worked in advertising and designed campaigns aimed at doctors for blockbuster drugs such as Valium.

In 1997, Sackler was posthumously placed in the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame, where the citation about him says that he "helped shape pharmaceutical promotion as we know it today."

But Arthur Sackler died years before OxyContin hit the market. And states that have filed lawsuits against members of the family have not named his heirs. Arthur Sackler's widow, Jillian Sackler, a major donor, has told institutions that her husband's money did not come from OxyContin.

"Suggestions that his philanthropy is now somehow tainted are simply false," she wrote earlier this year in a Washington Post opinion piece.

___

THE FAMILY BRANCHES: RAYMOND SACKLER

Raymond Sackler's son Richard, who now lives in Florida, was an executive at Purdue when OxyContin launched in 1996 and later became CEO of the company.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuits have seized on his words, especially his remarks to the company sales force at a 1996 launch party for OxyContin held just after a major snowstorm. He said the launch of the tablets would "be followed by a blizzard of prescriptions that will bury the competition. The prescription blizzard will be so deep, dense and white."

The drug did become a blockbuster, though generic opioids were prescribed far more often. Still, state and local governments that are suing the company assert that marketing by Purdue opened the door to wider use of prescription opioids.

Richard Sackler wrote in a 1999 email cited in court filings, "You won't believe how committed I am to make OxyContin a huge success. It is almost that I dedicated my life to it."