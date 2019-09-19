85 charged with running drug networks in Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 19, 2019, 4:35PM
Updated 10 hours ago

SAN DIEGO — Federal authorities have charged 85 people with selling methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl through drug networks linked to Mexico's notorious Sinaloa Cartel.

Eight indictments were unsealed Thursday in San Diego federal court after sweeping raids resulted in arrests and drug and gun seizures. Authorities say 47 of those charged are in custody and 38 are being sought.

Some of the charges carry potential 20-year sentences.

Federal agents used wiretaps, undercover agents and other techniques during a yearlong investigation during which 175 pounds of drugs were seized.

Most of the drugs were seized in San Diego County but some were taken in Los Angeles, Riverside and even in Alaska.

The indictments say the networks supplied drugs dozens of sub-distributors throughout Southern California and laundered tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds.

