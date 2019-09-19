2020 Democrats shift strategies as leadoff caucus nears

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kamala Harris will "exponentially" increase the time she's spending in Iowa. Bernie Sanders is shaking up his operations there and in New Hampshire. And Beto O'Rourke is going broader, turning up at such places as a San Quentin prison and an Arkansas gun show.

With just over four months until the Iowa caucuses usher in the battle for the Democratic nomination, candidates are shifting their approaches to the state. Some are betting the changes will pay off closer to the caucuses. Others are lowering expectations by looking beyond Iowa.

All are confronting the reality that the heady early days of their campaigns will soon collide with actual voting that could quickly force them out of the race.

"This is the place where you would see larger-scale course corrections," said Democratic strategist Karen Finney. "Over the summer, there's tinkering here or there, but with voting starting in four months, you have to be thinking about where you want to be by that point."

Harris was the latest candidate to pivot after a challenging summer in which she's struggled to catch up to early front-runner Joe Biden or capture the same energy as Elizabeth Warren. Juan Rodriguez, Harris' campaign manager, told reporters Thursday that the California senator is going big in Iowa, dedicating 60 paid staffers to the state.

"We want to make sure we have a strong, top-three finish," Rodriguez said, arguing that the Feb. 3 caucuses could "slingshot" Harris into the contests that quickly follow in New Hampshire, South Carolina and the Super Tuesday states, including California.

As Harris and virtually every other Democratic contender descend on Iowa this weekend for the annual steak fry fundraiser, they're well aware of what's on the line. Iowa has repeatedly proved decisive in winnowing the presidential field — or providing a path to victory.

John Kerry, once the 2004 campaign's early front-runner, was lagging behind upstart Howard Dean in the fall of 2003, only to shake up his campaign in October, reinvest heavily in Iowa and race to victory in the closing weeks. Likewise, Barack Obama's late 2007 surge past better-known names including Hillary Clinton capped a once-unlikely win in Iowa that set him on the road to the nomination and presidency.

Joe Trippi, who ran Dean's campaign, said no one should be counted out despite polls that show a largely static top tier of candidates including Biden, Sanders and Warren.

"Iowa moves frickin' fast and hard at the end, and it's not necessarily who you'd expect that comes out on top," he said. "You can go the whole way thinking Howard Dean has it locked up, and you find out the hard way that's not how it works."

With that in mind, many candidates are building sizable operations in Iowa. Biden will soon have 110 staffers in the state, including more than 80 in the field. Sanders has 72 staffers on the ground, and Warren has more than 65 staffers in the state.

Harris' decision to add roughly 60 staffers in Iowa and spend more time on the ground there is a significant shift from the campaign she ran this summer. Until she arrived on Thursday, she was absent from Iowa for more than a month. Her campaign says she'll be there every week starting in October.

Speaking to reporters after a campaign stop in Coralville, Harris said she'd be spending as much time in Iowa as possible in the coming months and joked that she "got very little sleep last night trying to figure out where my sweaters and my boots are." But she called the decision to refocus her time on Iowa a "tradeoff" that was "frustrating" for her to make.