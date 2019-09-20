Leatrice ‘Lee’ Banks, post office fixture and prolific foster mom, dies

Services on Saturday will celebrate the life of Leatrice “Lee” Banks, the post-office luminary and prolific foster mom who died less two weeks after her husband of 55 years, Robert Banks.

Lee Banks, whose career of 31 years with the U.S. Postal Service in Sonoma County included a long stint as a beloved window clerk in Windsor, died Sept. 8. She was 74.

Her death came just one day after the funeral services for her husband, a pillar of Sonoma County’s multicultural Community Baptist Church who worked a career as a mechanic for Santa Rosa City Schools.

Throughout their long life together, Lee and Robert Banks had four children and opened their home and their hearts to more than a dozen foster children, some of whom they adopted.

“You can’t tell which are my kids, my foster kids, my adopted kids. A lot of times I don’t let anybody know,” Lee Banks told The Press Democrat in a Mother’s Day story in 2000.

Her son, Danny Banks of San Leandro, remembers being very young and suddenly having one new brother about his same age, then a second.

“It was unique,” he said. “We all got along. We were brothers.”

Danny Banks said his mother became interested in being a foster parent after volunteering long ago at Sonoma County’s Juvenile Hall.

Lee Banks was born in Mississippi and, Danny Banks said, “pretty much grew up” with her future husband. As a young man, Robert Banks left Mississippi for San Francisco, where he lived with an uncle, worked and sent money to relatives back home.

“After a little bit of time,” Danny Banks said, “he was missing his sweetheart. So he went back to Mississippi, married my mom and brought her back to San Francisco.”

The couple lived there from 1965 until 1969, then moved to Santa Rosa. They started a family, then expanded it by taking in foster children.

To help feed them all, Lee Banks took a night job sorting mail at the post office in Santa Rosa.

She watched after the children during the day, her husband during the night.

Lee Banks later transferred to the post office in Windsor, where she served patrons at the counter. “Everybody in the community knew her,” Danny Banks said.

At home, Banks loved to cook for her large family and her friends.

“In most of the pictures we’ve been looking at, she had her apron on,” Danny Banks said.

Banks was also avid about making clothes, and tending her garden. And she and her husband were serious bowlers well known at the lanes in Santa Rosa and in Windsor.

The couple also shared a love of Community Baptist Church. Robert Banks was a longtime deacon and Lee Banks volunteered as a deaconess who also taught a special-needs Sunday School and vacation Bible School.

Robert Banks died Aug. 26 at the age of 76. His funeral services were on Sept. 7.

They are survived by four biological children, more than 14 foster children, 30 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services for Lee Banks are at 11 a.m. Saturday at Community Baptist Church, 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.