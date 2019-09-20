Police: Student with loaded gun, ammunition, knife arrested at San Jose State University

September 20, 2019
SAN JOSE — San Jose State University says campus police arrested a student who was armed with a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and a knife after making a threat on social media.

The university said in a statement Thursday the student was taken into custody and suspended from the school.

The threat made on social media was initially reported to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, which contacted the university and requested assistance.

It was not immediately clear what the student threatened. The student, a juvenile, was not identified.

The university said no one was hurt during the arrest, which took place Wednesday.

Police told KRON-TV they searched the suspect's home and found another handgun, an air soft rifle, ammunition and equipment used to manufacture ammunition and knives.

