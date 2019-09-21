Indonesia’s leader halts sex-ban bill

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Sweeping legislation that would have criminalized sex between unmarried people, including gays and lesbians, was pushed back on Friday by Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, days before it had been expected to pass.

The measure, aimed at overhauling Indonesia’s penal code, appeared likely to win approval Tuesday from the outgoing Parliament, with Joko’s blessing.

But after an outpouring of opposition to many of its provisions from rights activists, women’s groups, legal experts and others, Joko announced he had asked lawmakers to drop the legislation and leave the matter for the next Parliament, which will be seated in October.

Passing the bill would have been a major victory for Islamists.