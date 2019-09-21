Arctic expedition is largest ever

Hundreds of scientists are about to strand themselves in sea ice in the North Pole — an ambitious effort to understand the consequences of a changing climate in the fastest- warming part of the globe.

The effort began Friday, when the German icebreaker RV Polarstern set sail from the Norwegian port of Tromso with scores of researchers and hundreds of tons of scientific equipment onboard. As winter darkness descends on the Arctic, the adventurers will allow the sea to freeze around their vessel, trapping them. The Polarstern will spend the next 12 months drifting slowly across the pole as scientists collect crucial observations on the water, the ice, the air and the living inhabitants, until summer melting finally sets the ship free.

The Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate (MOSAiC) is the largest Arctic research project in history and one of humanity’s greatest efforts to understand how melting at the pole will affect the rest of the planet.

A decade in the making, the project costs at least $134 million. Its members come from 60 institutions in 17 countries, led by Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute.

Soon after departure, the project’s coordinators will face a crucial decision: To which floe should they link their fates? If it drifts too far in any direction, the Polarstern could end up beyond the reach of emergency rescuers, or in waters where Russia prohibits the collection of scientific data.

Drawing on historical records, oceanographers have developed sophisticated models aimed at understanding where a given piece of ice will travel over the course of the year. But the Arctic’s past is not always a good predictor of its future; the Arctic sea ice extent in the summer fell to near record lows.

Once locked into their chosen floe, the scientists will build a gigantic, floating research station around the ship. Each research division will have its own “city” on the ice, connected by wooden walkways designed to ensure that no meteorologist accidentally stumbles through a biology experiment and alters the results. Via snowmobile and helicopter, scientists will be able to venture farther afield — but always under the watchful eye of an armed guard trained to ward off polar bears.

Most of the researchers will live and work aboard the Polarstern for two months at a time, then switch with the next team, like participants in a gigantic intellectual relay race. Virtually their only link to the rest of the world will be the ships and aircraft scheduled to arrive at the end of each leg — winter blizzards and stormy seas permitting — to swap out passengers and restock food and fuel.

“There’s a Christmas Eve sense for all of us right now,” said Dartmouth geophysicist Don Perovich, co-lead for the project’s sea ice investigations. “It’s just incredible to think about what we’re going to get to see in the next year.”

Expedition head Markus Rex calls the Arctic “the epicenter of global warming.” Nowhere on Earth is changing as fast as there, where temperatures are an estimated 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit higher than they were 150 years ago.