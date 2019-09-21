States suing feds over emissions

CORAL DAVENPORT
NEW YORK TIMES
September 21, 2019, 8:23AM

WASHINGTON — California and nearly two dozen other states on Friday filed suit against the Trump administration’s unprecedented legal reversal of the state’s authority to set its own rules on climate-warming tailpipe emissions.

The lawsuit represents the starting gun in a sweeping legal battle over states’ rights and climate change that is likely be resolved only once it reaches the Supreme Court. The decision could ultimately have wide-ranging repercussions affecting states’ control over their own environmental laws, the volume of pollution produced by the United States, and the future of the nation’s auto industry.

All the state attorneys general signing on to the suit are Democrats, but they represent several states that President Donald Trump won in 2016. Jurisdictions joining the lawsuit include Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, as well as the District of Columbia.

“This is the fight of a lifetime for us,” said Mary Nichols, California’s top climate change official. “I believe we will win.”

The two top Trump administration officials overseeing the move proudly defended it at a Thursday morning news conference at the Washington headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the abolishment of California’s stringent rule on tailpipe pollution — which 13 other states also follow — “meets President Trump’s commitment to establish uniform fuel economy standards for vehicles across the United States, ensuring that no state has the authority to impose its policies on everybody else in our whole country.”

Should the case reach the Supreme Court while Trump remains in office administration officials say they are confident they will win. Legal experts say that view may have merit.

“It’s not an environmentally friendly court,” said Michael Gerrard, an expert in environmental law at Columbia University.

The Transportation Department and the EPA will jointly revoke a legal waiver, granted to California by the administration of Barack Obama under the authority of the 1970 Clean Air Act, allowing the state to set tighter state standards for greenhouse gas emissions from vehicle tailpipes.

The move is the first of a planned one-two punch designed by the Trump administration to unravel one of Obama’s signature climate change policies: In the coming weeks, the EPA and Transportation Department are also expected to roll back a national Obama-era tailpipe pollution standard that was based upon the California standard.

California’s plan to take the Trump administration to court over the move further escalates the increasingly antagonistic relationship between Trump and the state on policy matters such as immigration, the environment and health care.

The enmity also appears personal. Trump announced the plan to revoke California’s greenhouse gas pollution waiver on Twitter on Wednesday while in Los Angeles. That night, he told reporters aboard Air Force One that his administration would issue a notice of environmental violation against the city of San Francisco because of what he described as its homelessness problem.

California has not been shy about striking back. Counting the suit filed Thursday, California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, has now filed 60 lawsuits against the Trump administration. Those have resulted in 37 legal victories for the state — a mix of decisions in favor of California, or preliminary injunctions halting the Trump administration’s actions pending a final decision.

“The administration insists on attacking the authority of California and other states to tackle air pollution and protect public health,” said Becerra in a statement.

Trump administration officials and their allies say they are confident about the legal case for revoking the waiver.

Andrew Wheeler, the administrator of the EPA, laid out some of those arguments Thursday morning. Speaking in the EPA headquarters’ ornate Rachel Carson room, named for the biologist who is credited with galvanizing the modern environmental movement, Wheeler laid out a two-pronged legal argument for revoking the pollution waiver.

He noted that the 1970 Clean Air Act was designed to create national standards to limit vehicle emissions of pollution that damages human health, such as soot and smog. The Clean Air Act allowed California, because of its uniquely bad smog problems, to apply for waivers from the EPA to set stronger state standards. Over the years, California has received dozens of such waivers.

During the Obama administration, the EPA granted California a waiver to set tighter standards for a different kind of pollutant: greenhouse gases.

Trump administration officials contend that the greenhouse gas waiver was improperly granted because, although greenhouse gases cause harm by trapping heat in the atmosphere and warming the planet, they do not cause the specific local or regional problems — say, asthma or lung disease — linked to traditional pollutants such as soot and smog.

“California has unique problems with pollutants” like soot or smog causing health problems locally, Wheeler said. “It does not make sense to use that authority to try to address a national or global issue like greenhouse gas pollution.” He added, “For greenhouse gases, the tight and direct link isn’t there. California cars have no closer link to California’s climate change than cars in Japan or anywhere else.”

