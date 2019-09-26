PARTICIPATING ARCHIVES

California State Parks, Blue Wing Inn

Address: 131 E. Spain St., Sonoma

Website: sonomaparks.org/pub/place/3

Normal opening hours: none

Hours open on October 5: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offering on October 5: The museum curator and others will greet visitors and share material from their archives. The theme for the event is “An Invitation to Pomp and Circumstance”, highlighting past invitations to socialize and celebrate.

The Sitting Room, A Community Library

Address: 2025 Curtis Drive, Penngrove

Website: sittingroom.org

Normal opening hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Hours open on October 5: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Offering on October 5: Over 300 individual files on women writers from Diane Ackerman to Nell Zink will be available to browse, plus files on women writers in each century since the 13th and women writers in different regions, from Africa to Vietnam. Tea and scones will be served.

West County Museum

Address: 261 S. Main St., Sebastopol

Website: wschs.org/museum

Normal opening hours: Thursday through Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.

Hours open on October 5: 1 to 4 p.m.

Offering on October 5: The library will be open for research and a collection of artifacts, photos, negatives, and newspapers will be on display. An ongoing exhibit the “Seats of History” will be open for exploration.

Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society

Address: 221 Matheson St., Healdsburg

Website: healdsburgmuseum.org

Normal opening hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Hours open on October 5: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offering on October 5: Handwritten Healdsburg tax records, early Rancho Sotoyome maps, and original WWII posters will be highlighted. Current exhibits, the “Wine Roots of Healdsburg,” an exhibition on local wine agriculture before Prohibition and “Mervyn Silberstein: A Photographic Legacy” will be on display.

Charles M. Schulz Museum

Address: 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa

Website: schulzmuseum.org/visit

Normal opening hours: week days 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours open on October 5: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (museum) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (archives)

Offering on October 5: Original illustrated correspondence from Mr. Schulz’s time in the Army during WWII, calendars used by Mr. Schulz, and one of the earliest comic books in which Mr. Schulz was published will be shown in the archives. The second edition of “Peace, Love, and Woodstock,” “Abracadabra! Magic in Peanuts,” “Peanuts Goes to Camp” and the newest “Fall Classics” display will all be open.

Museum of Sonoma County

Address: 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa

Website: museumsc.org/visit

Normal opening hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Hours open on October 5: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (museum) and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (archives) - Admission fee required

Offering on October 5: Highlights from the Song Wong Bourbeau Collection (Photos, documents and objects related to Santa Rosa’s lost Chinatown), the Fountaingrove Collection (photos, maps, and documents of Sonoma County’s first utopian community), the Sonoma County Historical Society Collection (early photographs, documents, and items from Sonoma County) will be on view in the archives. The exhibitions “Santa Rosa History” and “Día de los Muertos” will be on display in the museum.

Cotati Museum and Historical Society

Address: 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati

Website: cotatihistoricalsociety.org

Normal opening hours: Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m., second Tuesday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hours open on October 5: noon to 4 p.m.

Offering on October 5: The exhibit “WA: Harmony, Peace and things Japanese, Japanese in Cotati” will be on display. Other highlights include the Jim Boggio archives and Cotati Accordion Festival Poster archives.

Geyserville Museum at the Bosworth and Son Store

Address: 21060 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville

Website: bosworthandson.com

Normal opening hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Hours open on October 5: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Offering on October 5: Geyserville historical photographs and local artifacts including the handwritten documents associated with pioneer Dr. Elisha Ely will be on display. The store sells Western apparel and hats. Come have your favorite hats cleaned!

Petaluma Historical Library and Museum

Address: 20 Fourth St., Petaluma

Website: petalumamuseum.com

Normal opening hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Hours open on October 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Offering on October 5: Hoppy Hopkins Research Library open for exploration, researchers on site to assist with inquiries. Current exhibit features photos of glass negatives from local photographer Joe Wayne, whose studio was in Petaluma from 1910-1916. Historic Downtown Walking Tour at 10:30 a.m., led by costumed docents.

Northwestern Pacific Railroad Historical Society (Hogarty Research Library and Archive)

Address: 1364 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Website: nwprrhs.org

Normal opening hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays

Hours open on October 5: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offering on October 5: Collections consist of 10,000+ maps, 12,000+ photos, employee records, corporate records, financial records, etc. for the San Francisco and North Pacific, North Pacific Coast, Petaluma and Santa Rosa, and Albion Railroads as well as the Northwestern Pacific Railroad. Knowledgeable experts on hand to assist with research.

Northwestern Pacific Railroad Historical Society (Restoration Yard)

Address: Corner of Copeland Street and East Washington Street, Petaluma

Website: nwprrhs.org

Normal opening hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate Saturdays

Hours open on October 5: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offering on October 5: Staff will be on hand to explain the history of two fully restored cars of the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railroad, one baggage car of the San Francisco and North Pacific Railroad, and one passenger car of the Northwestern Pacific Railroad undergoing restoration.

Windsor Historical Society & Hembree House Museum

Address: 9225 Foxwood Drive, Windsor

Website: WindsorHistory.org

Normal opening hours: 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and by appointment

Hours open on October 5: 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Offering on October 5: Collection of photos, letters and recollections from Camp Windsor, a migrant labor camp in the thirties and German POW Camp during WWII on display.

Sonoma County History & Genealogy Library and Archives

Address: 725 Third St., Santa Rosa

Website: sonomalibrary.org/locations/sonoma-county-history-and-genealogy-library

Normal opening hours: Mon. and Wed. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Tues., Thurs., Fri., and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours open on October 5: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offering on October 5: Pop up exhibits featuring recent donations from the Historical Society of Santa Rosa, Pedersen’s and the Sonoma County Archives. A local history quiz and scavenger hunt. Maps, historic photos and more. Sonoma County Archives Staff will be on hand to discuss preservation issues, how to teach with primary resources and offer research tips and tricks.

Sonoma County Wine Library at the Healdsburg Regional Library

Address: 139 Piper St., Healdsburg

Website: sonomalibrary.org/locations/sonoma-county-wine-library

Normal opening hours: Mon. and Wed. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Tues., Thurs., Fri., and Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours open on October 5: 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

Offering on October 5 : View displays of historic wine bottles, labels, and corkscrews. Test your knowledge for a chance to win a prize, and make sure to visit the Healdsburg Museum’s exhibit “Wine Roots of Healdsburg” which features items from the Wine Library collection.

Petaluma History Room – Petaluma Regional Library

Address: 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

Website: sonomalibrary.org/locations/petaluma-history-room

Normal opening hours: Mon. and Wed. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Tues., Thurs., Fri., and Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours open on October 5 : 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

Offering on October 5: Displays covering fun facts about Petaluma streets, the 1912 trip of the Alco truck carrying the first paid delivery by truck in the nation, and then and now pictures of Petaluma. Type a letter on a historic typewriter and have it mailed to youby library staff.

Hosting tables at the Central Library’s Forum Room are the Sonoma Valley Historical Society, Sonoma County Genealogical Society, The Sitting Room Community Library, Sonoma County Historical Society, Lesbian Archives of Sonoma County, Sonoma County LGBTQI Timeline, Historical Society of Santa Rosa, the Northwestern Bottle Collectors Association, Sonoma County Historical Records Commission, Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters and the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery.