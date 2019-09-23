Mendocino County deputies investigate armed robbery at cannabis operation by several masked men

Mendocino County deputies are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a suspected illegal cannabis growing operation south of Ukiah.

Two men guarding a property in the 900 block of McNab Ranch Road told deputies they were surprised around 1:45 a.m. Saturday by a group of six to eight masked and armed men, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. One of the guards tried to drive away to safety but stopped when one of the robbers fired his weapon, leading to the guard being pulled from the vehicle and kicked several times in the face, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The assailants tied up both guards and loaded a vehicle with cannabis plants from two greenhouses on the property, according to the news release. The men managed to free themselves and call the Sheriff’s Office at about 6:20 a.m. to report the robbery. The Sheriff’s Office said there were no indications “that the marijuana growing operation was a legally permitted cannabis growing or processing operation.”

Deputies were still searching for the suspects Sunday. The suspects could face charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the Mendocino County Marijuana Enforcement Team at 707-463-4546, the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 707-234-2100, or the WeTip anonymous crime reporting hotline at 800-782-7463.