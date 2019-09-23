Top campaign donors from Sonoma County in national elections

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 23, 2019, 11:29AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Several notable Sonoma County residents were among the top contributors to past candidate campaigns, recount efforts, parties and traditional political action campaigns:

2018 election

Donor: Barbara Banke, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates

Total contributions: $314,153

Rank nationally: 353

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 2%

Donor: Barbara Grasseschi

Total contributions: $264,325

Rank nationally: 482

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

Donor: Tony Crabb

Total contributions: $244,330

Rank nationally: 564

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 99%

Donor: John Fisher

Total contributions: $181,900

Rank nationally: 884

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

2016 election

Donor: Barbara Banke, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates

Total contributions: $804,823

Rank nationally: 74

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 0%

Donor: Craig Ramsey

Total contributions: $556,600

Rank nationally: 165

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

Donor: Barbara Grasseschi

Total contributions: $255,450

Rank nationally: 694

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

Donor: Tony Crabb

Total contributions: $193,582

Rank nationally: 1,004

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

Donor: Elizabeth Cabraser

Total contributions: $185,989

Rank nationally: 1,064

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

* The remaining percentage of contributions went to GOP candidates and PACs

Source: Federal Election Commission

﻿

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine